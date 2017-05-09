Revival sees racing back on Ingliston’s famous track

TAKE a step back in time at the Royal Highland Centre on Saturday when the Ingliston Revival gears up for the weekend festival.

Cast members of Dreamboats and Petticoats - currently running at The Playhouse - joined forces with the event director ahead of the classic car motoring event earlier this week.

Alastair Hill and Laura Darton, who play Norman and Sue in the jukebox musical based on popular songs from the 50s and early 60s, joined Sandy Bloomer of Ingliston Revival ahead of the bespoke event, whilst showcasing one of the cars set to take to the famous track.

The 1966 Ford Mustang GT will form part of the competition which will celebrate the halcyon days of Ingliston Racing Circuit.

Sandy Bloomer says, “We are thrilled to be back after the success of our first year and are committed to delivering a world-class experience at Ingliston.

“Whether it’s vintage classic cars taking to the Ingliston track or prestige and performance cars on display, the festival will offer something spectacular for the whole family to see.

“It will also be the first time a competition has taken place on the track since 1994 so we hope to see lots of motoring fans, old and new, experience the track coming back to life.”

The event, now in its second year, offers an opportunity to enjoy a weekend where nostalgia meets the modern day in the world of motors.

It will bring together manufacturers, sponsors, car clubs, enthusiasts, skilled and novice drivers and their families.

The sixties-themed Festival will also feature some of the UK’s top vintage and classic cars, an interactive motorsport area and simulators, a vintage fun fair, retail village, a classic stunt show and the Jim Clark Museum.

There will also be food and drink outlets, including a bar where guests can enjoy live music from the 60s and 70.

Track side activity starts at 9am each day and finishes at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets start from £20 and includes admission for children (under 16) who must be accompanied by an adult.

For more details visit www.ingliston.co.uk