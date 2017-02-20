Ricky Gervais goes on sale at Playhouse on Friday

IF you loved The Office, Extras, Derek, and can’t get enough of David Brent, then Thursday 8 June is a date to put in your diary.

That’s when Ricky Gervais tours to the Capital in his new show Humanity, which goes on sale at 10am on Friday.

Humanity, the funnyman’s first worldwide stand-up tour in seven years, hails Gervais’ return to stand-up comedy on an international stage as the show travels the globe playing New York, LA, Chicago, Rekjavik, Dublin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Toronto and The Playhouse, here in Edinburgh.

Gervais says, “Thousands of people paying hard earned cash to come and see you live is such a privilege. You’d better have something different, interesting and funny to say.

“Humanity is my angriest, most honest and I think my best tour yet. It’s probably my most personal too.

“I feel I may as well tell you everything before I die. Hope you enjoy it. Or not. There are no refunds. Just like life, I guess.”

The co-creator and star of The Office, Extras and Derek, Gervais has won three Golden Globes and seven BAFTA’s.

Humanity is his fourth international tour and follows 2007’s Fame - the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history.

He adds, “I’m thrilled to be able to take this tour around the world. I’m coming to your town... if your town has an arena and a 5-star hotel with a helipad.”

55-year-old Gervais made his TV debut on The 11 O’Clock Show on Channel 4 in 1998 but it was the BBC comedy The Office, which he co-wrote with Stephen Merchant, that established him as a comic force.

Ricky Gervais: Humanity, Playhouse, Greenside Place, 8 June, tickets goes on sale at 10am on Friday from www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh or 0844-871 3014