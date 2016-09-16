Rio joy for Edinburgh swimmer Scott Quin

HE missed out on a Paralympic gold medal by a heartbreaking three-hundreths of a second.

But that didn’t stop city swimmer and die-hard Hibs fan Scott Quin beaming with pride when silver was hung around his neck on the podium in Rio.

Scott Quinn. Picture: Gordon Fraser

After being born with Crouzon Syndrome, a condition which meant his skull didn’t form properly in the womb, the 26-year-old underwent severe reconstructive surgery when he was just a baby.

The condition left him with an intellectual disability as well as visual impairment.

But despite the athlete’s difficulties, his coach Laurel Bailey, of the Warrender Swimming Club said he has gone from “strength to strength” and has become an inspiration for swimmers in Edinburgh.

He came second to a GB teammate in the 100m breaststroke SB14 final on Wednesday evening.

She said: “We are so proud and absolutely delighted for Scott.

“We knew he was capable of placing in the top four, but he came so close to gold, he exceeded our expectations.”

Scott started his swimming journey when he was just ten years-old at the Loanhead Dolphins – a swimming club for children with disabilities.

When he was 18, he joined the Warrender Swimming Club after his coaches realised his potential.

He has been coached by Laurel and Kris Gilchrist since 2008, and has competed in a range of competitions and tournaments across the country.

Last year, Scott won a silver medal at the IPC Championships in Glasgow.

Laurel said: “Scott has always been a natural breaststroker. He’s an amazing guy and he is the life and soul of the club. Everyone loves and respects him. He’s hugely supportive of his teammates.

“He made his first international team in 2011 at the IPC European Championships.

“He was unlucky in 2012 when he missed out on competing in the Paralympics by just 0.11 of a second. It was a huge blow to him.”

Scott was brought up in Loanhead and was a pupil at Saltersgate School.

He trains at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, where he has nine sessions per week, plus three sessions in the gym and his own activities.

Scott is an avid Hibs fan and holds a season ticket. The football club tweeted their support following his success.

Laurel added: “He’s been training so hard, he’s so comitted sometimes we actually have to tell him to take a break.

“Life isn’t easy for Scott, he has a lot of challenges that he has to overcome but he is a true inspiration.”

Scott was joined in Rio by his parents and Kris Gilchrist.

Councillor Richard Lewis, culture and sport convener, said: “Scott Quin is one of the country’s strongest swimmers and has spent years training at Warrender Swim Centre.

“He has really proven his success this summer securing silver in Rio and has done his club, his city and the whole country proud.”

