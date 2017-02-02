Rolling Stones’ legend Ronnie Wood’s art in Capital display

AFTER launching the concept of The Private Collection last April, Rolling Stones’ legend Ronnie Wood returns to the art scene with a selection of his most rare and popular works.

He may be best known for his work with the Stones, he joined in 1975, but until Sunday a very different side of the musician will be on display in Castle Fine Art, Multrees Walk.

Born into a musical and artistic family in the 1940s, it’s perhaps unsurprising Wood has pursued his interest in art, and his formal education at Ealing College of Art, along with a lengthy music career, come together in his works.

In his own words, he “applies musical theory to his art” building limited edition, silk screen prints in much the same way as studio overdubs, “the more defined ones are things that stand out in the mix.”

In The Private Collection, many personalities from Wood’s inner circle are depicted - his own idols or mentors.

Within this second release, two of his Now, Then and Always collection from 2009 will be displayed - I Gotta See, which depicts the Guns ‘N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Foxy Jimi, presenting Wood’s one time flatmate, Jimi Hendrix and a large scale serigraph (silk screen) named Please Allow Me, of Stones’ vocalist Mick Jagger.

Originally released in 2009 and limited to 175 copies, this is one of his rarest works with each print containing more than 20 colour applications from the press.

In addition to the printed works, the exhibition will include two rare charcoal etchings, released in 2002 with only 120 editions.

The Study for Mick and Study for Keith are set to be available for purchase for the first time, and are stark examples of both Wood’s abilities and his long-standing connections with music.

The rarity of Wood’s art is matched only by the fact that every detail of this collection has been executed to the finest standard, from the mount it is placed on, to the grade of the paper stock. Consequently, prices start at £795. You might just want to pop in for a look.

Ronnie Wood: The Private Collection, Castle Fine Art, Multrees Walk, until Sunday.