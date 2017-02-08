Romantic drive-in screening of Top Gun set to take your breath away

AS Valentine’s Day approaches, what could be more romantic than hopping in the car with your loved one and heading to a good old-fashioned drive-in movie?

You can do just that at the North Car Park of the Royal Highland Centre tomorrow and Saturday when Scotland’s biggest drive-in movie experience returns with their latest programme of films: itison Drive-In Movies Valentine’s!

So, grab your wingman or round up your squad and enjoy a bit of movie romance, gourmet street food, car-aoke and the world’s biggest mobile LED screen for just £26 per car.

Yes, forget cheesy Valentine’s dates and do something incredible instead, see Top Gun against the amazing live-action backdrop of the airport runway and cosy up to Ryan Gosling, Richard Gere and the gang with romantic favourites The Notebook and Pretty Woman.

First to be screened is Top Gun (12A): Zip up your flight suit, get your aviators on and see this Tom Cruise classic in the incredible surroundings of the airport runway. It’ll take your breath away.

Next up is, The Notebook (12A): Hey girl, this movie has it all, a decades-long love story, a conniving mother and, yes, Ryan Gosling shirtless. Don’t forget the tissues.

Finally, there’s Pretty Woman (15): Gere up for a trip back to the 90s for the ultimate sassy rom-com. Miss out and you’ll be making a big mistake.

Along with all the action on the big screen, and planes taking off on the runway behind, film fans can feast on gourmet street food including delicious wood fired pizzas, nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and sing along to itison’s now legendary car-aoke.

The programme of films is:

Tomorrow: Top Gun - 6.30pm (Gates open at 4pm), Top Gun - 10pm (Gates open at 8.50pm).

Saturday: The Notebook - 1pm (Gates open at 11am), Pretty Woman - 5.30pm (Gates open at 3.30pm), Top Gun - 10pm (Gates open at 8pm).

Just 20 minutes from the city centre, all movies are shown on a state-of-the-art 100 meter square outdoor movie screen - the biggest mobile LED screen in the world.

It’s the ultimate Valentine’s with your other half, friends or family.