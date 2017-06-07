Royal Mile bag searches ruled out for Edinburgh Fringe

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has ruled out bag searches being carried out on thousands of festival-goers thronging popular street theatre arenas in the wake of recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Organisers believe it would be impractical to impose such a measure on everyone entering public areas like the Royal Mile and The Mound this August.

Chief executive Shona McCarthy said security was "top of the agenda" for the Fringe this summer and was already being reviewed in the wake of the most recent incidents.

But she said she did not believe it would be "feasible, possible or desirable" to search people using public highways during the three-and-a-half week long event, which will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in August.

Ms McCarthy said registered Fringe venues may be advised to step up their own security measures once a full safety audit of the festival was carried out, or choose to carry out their own searches.

Talks have already been held with police chiefs and council officials in the wake of the recent terror attacks.

Security is being stepped up for major events across the country, like this weekend's Robbie Williams concert at Murrayfield and the Scotland-England World Cup qualifier at Hampden,

Ms McCarthy, who previously lived and worked in Belfast, is in her second year at the helm of the Fringe.

She said: "For anybody in the city doing an event at the moment, security is uppermost in their minds.

"It was always be the absolutely priority for us to make sure we have all of our event management plans in place and are in constant contact with the police, counter-terrorism officials, the city council and all of the other players that are involved with safety in the city.

"Of course it's going to be a priority, of course everybody is talking about it at the moment and of course we're putting updated plans in place to make sure we can keep people as safe as we possibly.

"We don't have any control over individual venues. Some of them may choose of their own volition to do bag checks.

"We're still in conversations with police and counter-terrorism to decide what we will do in terns of the areas the Fringe Society are responsible for.

"Obviously the Royal Mile and The Mound are open public areas and it is not feasible, possible or even desirable to do bag checks on public walkways and in public spaces. But you may see some individual venues choosing to do that."

A spokeswoman for the Fringe said: "There are ongoing conversations with police, counter-terrorism and the city council in terms of their over-arching response and recommendations for the Fringe.

"Every single year we have regular meetings in the run-up to the Fringe, but of course we have had further conversations this year. These are very much based on their advice, updating our event plan and making sure that we disseminate information to the venue network that we have so that everyone has the best practice that they possibly can.

"It would be wrong for us to comment on what the recommendations are until we have them and we are a lot closer to the event.

"There is no specific threat to Edinburgh and Scotland. There is no intelligence to suggest we are in a more threatened position than we were in previously.

"That is absolutely the message we have been given by the police and counter-terrorism, and it's absolutely the message we would give to the public.

"There's nothing to suggest there's any issue here, but we're doing everything we can to ensure that every performer, venue and space is safe."