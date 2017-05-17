RSNO accompany screening of Amadeus live

THE Royal Scottish Natioanl Orchestra return to the Usher Hall tomorrow to provide a live soundtrack for the smash hit movie Amadeus.

Winner of eight Academy awards, four BAFTAs and four Golden Globes, Amadeus is more than just a classic period drama with the best soundtrack of all time - it’s a romantic comedy, a mystery and a tense psychological thriller. With Tom Hulce as Mozart and and Oscar-winning performance by F Murray Abraham as Salieri, it’s also one of the most entertaining films ever made about classical music.

Don’t miss this remarkable screening with Mozart’s incredible music performed live by the full RSNO and RSNO Chorus.

Usher Hall, Friday, 7pm. £17-£35