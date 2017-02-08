RuPaul Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio comes to Usher Hall

IN 2015, Variety magazine listed Roy Haylock as one of their 10 Comics To Watch, only they didn’t, they listed his alter-ego Bianca Del Rio in the category.

Haylock is better known as his glamorous cross-dressing creation, winner of Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A self-professed ‘clown in a gown’, Del Rio brings her new stand-up show, Not Today Satan to the Usher Hall on Saturday for the first time ever.

The hilariously hateful comic known for her foul mouth and unapologetic humour was described by the New York Times as ‘The Joan Rivers of the Drag World,’ and Rivers herself once called Del Rio’s humour “So funny. So sharp.”

Not Today Satan chronicles her adventures since winning the drag-focused reality show, becoming ‘gay famous’, moving to Los Angeles and the inherent challenges of dating and making a living as a man in a dress.

Bianca Del Rio: Not Today Satan, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday, 7.30pm, £38.50, 0131-228 1155