Say Hola to Capital’s latest film festival

THE 2017 Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival kicks of tomorrow with 15 feature films and 13 short films in Spanish set to be screened during October.

The opening film 100 Metres, directed by Marcel Barrena, launches an exciting programme that includes the Scottish premiere of Happy 140, directed by Gracia Querejeta, and the coveted Goya prize winners Smoke and Mirrors, directed by Alberto Rodriguez, and 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines, directed by Salvador Calvo.

Edinburgh screenings take place from 5-14 October at the Filmhouse and the University of Edinburgh.

Like previous festivals, this year’s programme will include a focus on regional cinema. Allowing a glimpse at Basque cinema is Kalebegiak while Maria (And Everybody Else) and A Esmorga represent Galicia. The festival also features Latin American films.

“The main objective of the festival is to support Spanish cinema, and to use film as a vehicle to promote the Spanish language and culture beyond our borders,” says Marian A Arechaga, director of the festival.

A special feature of the festival will see a day dedicated to Spanish gastronomy with the spotlight falling on Galician cuisine, highlighted through the documentary The Balance of Opposites about renowned Chef Javier Olleros.

The film chronicles the transformations the Galician Chef goes through during the two years in which his restaurant Culler de Pau in O Grove, Pontevedra, is refurbished, determining a turning point in his rise to fame as a chef.

For full details of screening and events visit www.edinburghspanishfilmfestival.com