SCO bring Stan and Mabel to town

THE Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) brings the exciting story of Stan and Mabel to town to entertain the Capital’s children this month.

Written by award-winning illustrator and author, Jason Chapman and set to music by composer Paul Rissmann, this delightful story tells the tale of a dog called Stan and a cat called Mabel and how they form an animal orchestra to take part in the Greatest Orchestra in the World competition.

At the North Edinburgh Arts Centre and National Museum of Scotland , on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 January respectively, musicians of the SCO will lead free workshops, giving children the chance to explore the music and story of Stan and Mabel.

Workshops will also take place in primary schools and the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, giving hundreds of children the opportunity to enjoy Stan and Mabel and live performances by SCO musicians.

The Orchestra’s Principal Flautist Alison Mitchell comments, “The family concert workshops are the perfect opportunity to meet children with their families in a relaxed environment and to encourage young and old alike to let their imaginations run free.

“Last year, during the SCO Crocodiamond workshops, I was very inspired by the wonderful ideas, both thoughtful and humorous, that the children came up with and I’m looking forward very much to this year’s Family concert and workshops.”

The public workshops will be followed by two family concert performances of Stan and Mabel, which will take place at the Assembly Rooms, George Street, on Saturday 18 February at 12pm and 2.30pm.

Concert running time is 50 minutes, with 90 minutes of Stan and Mabel-inspired events from 10.30am. Tickets £12.50

Workshops at North Edinburgh Arts Centre and National Museum of Scotland are free but tickets should be booked in advance from www.sco.org.uk