Scots authors in running for Costa Book Awards

A Scottish author whose debut novel is being turned into a film by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is in the running for one of Britain’s top literary honours.

Glasgow-based Gail Honeyman has made the shortlist for the Costa First Novel Award with her hit book Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine.

The novel, which revolves around the life of a Glasgow office worker, was at the centre of a fierce bidding war from publishers despite the writer being a complete unknown.

Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine snapped up the film rights to the book earlier this year, with the actress reportedly expected to play the title character on screen.

Honeyman’s book has also now been sold to more than 30 different territories around the world.

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine will be up against Montpelier Parade, the debut novel of another Glasgow-based author Karl Geary, a Dublin born former actor.

Also in contention in the first novel category are The Clocks in This House All Tell Different Times, by Xan Brooks, and The Haunting of Henry Twist by Rebecca F. John.

Meanwhile Edinburgh-born Stef Penney is in contention for the Costa Novel of the Year Award 11 years after winning the main honour with her own debut, The Tenderness of Wolves, with new book Under a Pole Star. She will be up against Sarah Winman, Kamila Shamsie and Jon McGregor.

Winners of the Costa Book Awards will be announced in January.