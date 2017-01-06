Scottish recipes cookbook on shortlist for national award

A COOKBOOK written by an Edinburgh chef who has starred on the Great British Menu and will be appearing on Saturday Kitchen has been shortlisted for a top international award.

Perceptions, the first cookbook written by former Edinburgh Evening News columnist Mark Greenaway, who runs the eponymous restaurant on Castle Street, has been named the Scottish winner of the “chef” category in the World Gourmand Book Awards.

The book, which also features profiles of local producers used by Mr Greenaway’s restaurant, will now be up against the winners of around 15 national categories to compete for the title of best cookbook in the world – to be announced at a ceremony in China in May.

Other food writers from more than 200 countries will compete for the top place in other categories, such as books aimed at new cooks and those focusing on specialist international cuisines.

Mr Greenaway, who will make his first appearance on BBC cooking show Saturday Kitchen tomorrow created the book to combat international perceptions about British food.

He said the idea had stemmed from a trip to Bangkok when he realised that overseas chefs believed that English people live on roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, while Scots eat nothing but haggis and porridge.

Mr Greenaway said: “To win such a global award is such an honour for my first cookbook. The reason for the title of the book, Perceptions, is because in our own little way we are trying to change the perception of Scottish food and show just how amazing the cuisine is in Scotland – not just the ingredients.”

He added: “This is a global award, so there really is no bigger platform to showcase this message.”

The book, which was published by Relish Publications and includes a foreword from novelist Ian Rankin, was created over a six-month period with the photographs taken in the private dining room at Mr Greenaway’s restaurant.

Mr Greenaway, who began his career 20 years ago and has spent five years working in Australian restaurants, has also starred in a BBC2 documentary series called Teen Canteen, in which students from Linlithgow Academy set out to start up a healthy takeaway business.

Edouard Cointreau, president of the jury of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, said: “This is a world-class cookbook to show the excellence of Scotland food products and their cuisine. It is the first book of the star chef, who waited to have 20 years of experience.

“It is informative and useful, professional and practical, beautiful, delightful and even fun. It will inspire all lovers of Scotland.”

The awards began 20 years ago after Mr Cointreau, who is from the French family behind the liqueur of the same name, found it difficult to find cookbooks at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The winner will be announced on May 27.

