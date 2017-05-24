Sean Connery to be honoured at Edinburgh Film Festival

Sir Sean Connery will be honoured with retrospective screenings of his previous work at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer.

The Edinburgh-born Hollywood legend’s appearances in 1980s films Outland and Time Bandits will be shown as stars such as John Hannah, Ewen Bremner, and Tilda Swinton launch new work.

Scottish talent has always been at the heart of the festival Mark Adams

An Edinburgh-set feature film inspired by the music of The Waterboys and a documentary charting the rise of Scottish indie banks like Teenage Fanclub, Jesus and Mary Chain, and Primal Scream will also be unveiled at the event.

Robbie Coltrane will also be honoured with retrospective screenings at the event, which will also feature a rare screening of a TV thriller adapted from Ian Rankin short story Reichenbach Falls.

Sunshine on Leith stars Kevin Guthrie and Freya Mavor will launch new films at the 12-day festival, which will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in June and July.

Hannah, who shot to fame in Four Weddings and a Funeral, will be starring in The Marker, a noir thriller about a criminal seeking redemption by tracking down the daughter of the woman he killed.

Swinton, a long-time patron of the film festival, stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Okja, a new South Korean-American fantasy adventure in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, about a schoolgirl’s friendship with a giant pig.

Guthrie, who recently appeared in the big-screen adaptation of Sunset Song, will star opposite veteran English actress Sheila Hancock in Edie, a drama about a recently-bereaved woman in her 80s who decides to climb a mountain in the Highlands.

Skins favourite Mavor will be staring opposite Josh Whitehouse in Modern Life Is Rubbish, about a couple in the throes of a break-up reliving the highlights of their relationship while splitting up their record collection. X-Men and The Aviator star Danny Huston has directed and stars in The Last Photograph, which is said to revolve around the story of the Lockerbie disaster.

The festival will be unveiling Teenage Superstars, a new documentary lifting the lid on Glasgow’s music scene in the 1980s and 1990s, which is a sequel to Grant McPhee’s much-acclaimed Big Gold Dream, which recently had its network TV premiere.

Waterboys, which features the music of the iconic band and a guest appearance on screen, is a road trip comedy following a father and son from Amsterdam to Edinburgh.

Other new Scottish films include The Dark Mile, a chilling horror set in the Highlands, which is billed as a cross between Deliverance and Rosemary’s Baby.

The festival will also be staging a special screening of Michael Powell’s 1937 classic, The Edge of the World, about the evacuation of St Kilda, at a real-life wave research facility at Edinburgh University.

The full programme for this year’s festival, which runs from June 21 till July 2, will be unveiled on May 31.

Festival director Mark Adams said: “Scottish talent has always been at the heart of the festival and I’m thrilled to once again illuminate the great work that exists within the country.”

brian.ferguson@jpress.co.uk

