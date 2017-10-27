Search for Isle of Lewis photo stars of 1919

Have your say

A search has been launched for relatives of those photographed on the Isle of Lewis almost 100 years ago in a bid to return the images home.

Alexander MacLeod, who was born in Laxdale on the island in the late 1800s, carried a camera with him for most of his life and even took it into the trenches during WWI.

A. Buchanan and M. Montgomery photographed in 1919. PIC: Contributed.

His parents moved to Inverness around 1900 but MacLeod made frequent return trips to the island.

His grandson, Iain, now of Nova Scotia, is currently sorting through the vast photo collection.

He said it was his aim to send the pictures to relatives of those photographed by his grandfather, if they can be identified.

Undated picture of a fisherman taken by Mr MacLeod.

Mr MacLeod said: “A few of the images are of people from the Stornoway area in the early 1900s.

“Considering how rare a camera was in the early 1900s, I always thought it would be nice to reunite the photos of these people with their descendants.”

The first image is from is from 1919, with the name “Mrs. McSween” marked on the back.

Unknown woman photographed with Donald MacLeod of Keose, a relative of the photographer. PIC: Contributed.

Another, from the same year, is of A. Buchanan and M. Montgomery.

Alexander MacLeod and his two brothers joined the Cameron Highlanders and entered the trenches of WW1.

He survived the war and recorded it on camera with the family still trying to find those pictures.

Mr McLeod said: “My grandfather continued to tote a camera around his entire life, settling in Milngavie but travelling extensively.

“My grandfather always kept a connection to Lewis, visiting right up until the day before he died”.

