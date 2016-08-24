Second BBC TV drama to be set in Edinburgh

A NEW TV drama series set in Edinburgh will follow the exploits of a whistle-blowing nurse who moves to the city and steal’s her best friend’s identity as a senior doctor.

Four-part series Trust Me, which will be shot in the Capital and screened across the UK, will chart the “drastic measures” taken by the main character, Cathy, after she loses her job for speaking out.

The show, which is expected to be shown next year, is being penned by real-life emergency doctor Dan Sefton, who has previously written for Holby City, Casualty and Mr Selfridge.

The new drama was confirmed on the first day of the Edinburgh International Television Festival just days after the launch of new BBC crime drama One of Us, which was partly filmed in the city.

Film crews have been flocking to the city in recent months for high-profile productions like a new biopic of Sir Winston Churchill, starring Scots acting heavyweight Brian Cox, and Danny Boyle’s long-awaited sequel to Trainspotting.

Sefton is already working on new medical drama The Good Karma Hospital, which is set in the tropical paradise of Goa, for ITV, in which Game of Thrones star Amrita Acharia is lined up to appear.

He said: “I know only too well that the NHS provides the perfect setting for a contemporary drama – the characters, the (often literal) pain, as well as the affection and dedication of staff.

“Trust Me shows all of that but its central story is Cathy, a decent, honourable woman who, when everything is falling apart, takes a huge risk in search of a better life. A life that she will fiercely protect.”

Nicola Schindler, founder and executive producer at Red Production Company, which is making the show for the BBC, described Trust Me as a love story “about a woman’s desperation to start afresh and escape the pain and disappointment of her old life”.

She added: “Dan’s exceptionally realistic script is layered with complex characters and a gripping storyline that will keep viewers hooked.”

Earlier this year Edinburgh doubled for the Victorian streets of London in a three-part BBC adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s novel The Secret Agent.

The city had also had a starring role in the BBC series Case Histories, which were based on author Kate Atkinson’s stories.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: “Dan Sefton’s contemporary character-led thriller is an absorbing story about one woman’s attempt to start a new life.

“Set and filmed in Edinburgh, the series continues our commitment to boosting and invigorating drama in Scotland.”

Rosie Ellison, manager of the Film Edinburgh agency, which handles visiting film and TV productions, said: “The city continues to be a popular and diverse filming location for TV and film productions, with recent productions including BBC’s The Secret Agent and One of Us, which made its TV debut this week, as well as Churchill and Trainspotting 2.

“The ongoing positive response by production teams to Edinburgh’s filming charter, confirms our film-friendly status. We’re looking forward to working with the Red Production Company on their latest exciting project.”

