See KT Tunstall and Nina Nesbitt at Queens Hall

BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner KT Tunstall returns to the Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, Friday.

Recently honoured with the Inspirational Artist gong at the Women In Music Awards, Tunstall emerged in 2004 with Eye To The Telescope and has since released three albums, Drastic Fantastic in 2007, Tiger Suit in 2010, and Invisible Empire/Crescent Moon in 2013.

Tomorrow, expect to hear her perform It Took Me So Long To Get Here, But Here I Am, the third single from her latest album Kin, which was released earlier this year to rave reviews and debuted at No 7 in the official UK Album Chart.

Earlier this year Tunstall could be found supporting Simple Minds across Europe, at the Queens Hall however, the spotlight will very much be on her. Support will be from local favourite Nina Nesbitt.

£17.50-£35