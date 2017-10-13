Sex Pistol Glen to fire out the songs that inspired him

IT’S not often a bona fide punk rock legend strolls into town, but that’s just what the guys at Smash, on Grindlay Street, are expecting to happen on Saturday evening.

That’s when Sex Pistol, Rich Kid, raconteur and all-round dapper gentleman of rock, Glen Matlock brings his one-man show to town.

A founding member of the Sex Pistols, Matlock was front and centre during their ascent to notoriety and was perfectly placed to witness the aftershocks of the punk explosion that reverberated around the UK in 1976/77.

Matlock was the main songwriter in the band and provided the music for Pretty Vacant, Anarchy In The UK and God Save The Queen, among others.

The bulk of the seminal Never Mind the B*ll*cks is Matlock material.

Of course, Sex Pistols became a mere side show for controversy after he left and their eventual collapse was almost inevitable.

Still the music that they left behind was genuinely generation-defining and resonates today, some 40 years later.

Matlock, never one to rest on his laurels, quickly formed Rich Kids with Midge Ure, together they basically defined power-pop as punk rock became a uniformed cliché.

Since then he has produced, guested with The Faces and even done a few years of Sex Pistols tours during their sporadic reunions.

Currently Matlock is helming The Anarchy Arias, a concert of punk standards played by an orchestra.

Surely, in possession of a ‘Dorian Gray’ style portrait in his loft - the singer/songwriter barely looks a year older than he did back then - Matlock has matured as has his ability to tell a story.

At Smash, Matlock will illustrate his set with laugh-out-loud ‘tales of yore’, promising ‘some of the stories are worth the price of admission alone’.

So if you fancy hearing some songs that inspired him as well as many of those he has written, this will be a night not to miss. Support on the evening is from local original punk legends Fire Exit and Heavy Drapes.

An Evening with Glen Matlock, Grindlay Street, Saturday 14 October, 7.30pm, £12.50, 0776-169 3240, www.tickets-scotland.com