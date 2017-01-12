Sherlock on the big screen? Elementary my dear Watson

BENEDICT Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, return to cinemas as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson in this feature-length special that caps off the highly-anticipated Series Four.

Join Cumberbatch and Freeman for the series four finale, and additional exclusive content that will only be shown at this screening.

Don’t miss your chance to see the finale larger than life and on the big screen.

The screening-only exclusive content features a look at one of the show’s most loved characters, reviewing their journey in the series so far

Please note, this is a broadcast not a live performance on stage. The actors do not appear in person at the Festival Theatre.

Sunday, 8.45pm, £10