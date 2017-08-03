Shop has measure of fashion and history

ScotlandShop – specialising in tartan fashion and interiors – launched its first store this week, with the help of live window models to demonstrate the tailoring process.

Rugby legend Doddie Weir joined owner Anna White at the Queensferry Street shop on Tuesday to mark the start of a new era for the business, which has been operating online since 2002.

From its base in the Borders, ScotlandShop has already become an international organisation, delivering all over the world on a daily basis and offering its products and services in five languages.

The “bricks and mortar” presence in Edinburgh’s West End allows customers to view the full collection of clothing and homewares, along with samples of the different fabrics available.

With thousands of tartans to choose from, the range aims to satisfy the fashionista driven by colour, as much as the heritage browser seeking clan and history.

At the heart of the business are personal service, tailoring and original custom-made products. Highlights of the collection include tartan shoes for women, skirts and kilts and the men’s three-piece suit.

A range of contemporary and traditional interiors occupies the centre of the space with restored high ceilings and cornice providing the backdrop.

Determined to showcase the best of Scotland, Anna already has a clear vision for a chain of shops across the world with Edinburgh at the centre.

She believes that 14 years of success in online retailing guarantees the knowledge and enthusiasm of the personalities behind the brand and the quality of the Scottish fabrics used to create it.

“I’ve always dreamed of taking what we do to the High Street,” said Anna. “We offer such a unique service with proper Scottish quality and a genuine desire to give customer’s something really special. It’s the perfect time as our business heads into a new and exciting era.”