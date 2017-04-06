Shoppers urged to come clean for SS17

For years charity shops were known for their mismatch of garish patterns and out-of-date styles. Any hidden gems were just that – lost among the piles of forgotten belongings to anyone other than the most dedicated forager.

Fortunately for the Capital’s discerning bargain-hunters, charity retailing has taken on a whole new level of quality and style in Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Edinburgh stores.

As it launches this year’s spring/summer collection, CHSS is counting on the seasonal clear-out to help boost its SS17 stock with some of the retro fashions that are firmly back on trend.

Located in Davidson’s Mains, Easter Road, Marchmont, Morningside, Newington, Portobello and Stockbridge, the charity’s boutique, discount and 99p shops offer a wide selection of high-quality, fashionable clothing and accessories.

Retail manager Aimee Foster Boyd said: “We pride ourselves on our wide selection of fashionable items and it is thanks to the fashion-focused locals of Edinburgh that we are able to maintain these high standards.

“This time of the year is perfect for having a spring clean and decluttering your wardrobe. As summer approaches, we often find that our rails and shelves start to look a bit bare and so that is why we are calling for all your pre-loved clothing and accessories to make their way down to our Edinburgh stores.

“One bag of your unwanted items could potentially be worth up to £15 to your local CHSS shop which will be used to support those living in your community with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

“So why not bring your unwanted belongings to your local shop and help support a great cause at the same time?”

The charity is also ready to welcome anyone interested in joining its friendly team of volunteers.

“Even a couple of hours a week assisting customers or sorting donated stock is enough to make a real difference,” adds Aimee. For more information contact Sharron Fraser on 0131 336 5490 or visit your local CHSS shop.