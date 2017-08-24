Shoppers urged to have their oatcake and eat it

As the only shop in Edinburgh selling 100 per cent Scottish produce, Cranachan & Crowdie on the Royal Mile is set to lead the way in an annual campaign supporting the country’s food and drink industry.

Already flying the flag for homegrown producers, owners Beth Edberg and Fiona McEwan will be running special promotions next month as part of Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight.

A nationwide event which promotes Scotland’s produce – along with the people who grow, make, cook and sell it – the fortnight aims to celebrate Scotland’s outstanding larder. It is managed by industry leadership body Scotland Food and Drink and supported by the Scottish Government.

Organisers of this year’s programme, running from September 2 to 17, are encouraging the public to get involved by changing just one thing (#onethingfortnight) in relation to the Scottish food and drink they consume.

“Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight helps reinforce the message that Scotland has one of the best natural larders in the world and our shelves reflect these efforts. We look forward to welcoming some new faces during the fortnight,” said co-owner Beth.

Throughout the campaign, Cranachan & Crowdie will be offering a ten per cent discount to all customers who mention Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight, as well as lining up some of their gin producers for a series of tastings – the dates and times of which will be posted on their website.

Further afield, the campaign is being supported by Yester Farm Diaries, a family-run East Lothian business which already supplies a range of artisan diary products to selected Sainsbury’s and Margiotta stores in the Capital. The dairy is one of a growing band of local producers – including Thistly Cross Cider, Luca’s ice cream, Belhaven Smokehouse and Dunbar Community Bakery – operating under the banner of East Lothian; Scotland’s Food and Drink County.

Ailidh Forlan, business manager for the initiative, said: “We feel strongly about provenance in East Lothian; Scotland’s Food and Drink County. Here, we harbour some of Scotland’s most enterprising food and drink businesses, and it’s our mission to make our attractive, distinguished larder available throughout Scotland.

“Our portfolio ranges from micro-brewed beers and ciders, to hand-foraged liqueurs, cold pressed rapeseed oil, heather honey, the best of Scottish meat, fish and dairy and baked goods too.”

Visit www.fooddrinkfort.scot