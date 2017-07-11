Search

Sir Chris Hoy threatens to quit Twitter over #KitKatgate

Sir Chris Hoy. Picture: TSPL

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy has joked he may have to quit Twitter after his wife shamed his Kit Kat eating style.

Sarra Hoy wrote on social media: “Well @chrishoy has just eaten a @KITKAT without breaking it into two first. He just ate the whole thing. We all agree this is wrong, right?.”

Sir Chris Hoy's Kit Kat eating style was criticised. Picture: TSPL

Her comment sparked a furious debate online, with one follower suggesting he should give his knighthood back following the revelation.

Another fumed: “We love Sir Chris, he is an Olympic hero and a national treasure but this is plain wrong #KitKatGate.”

Hundreds of Twitter users then debated the issue, using the hashatg #KitKatgate, prompting Sir Chris Hoy to tweet: “Think I’m going to have to come off Twitter for a while!”