SNP accused of ‘vanity publishing’ EU document

The Scottish Government has been accused of “vanity publishing” after the release of a document outlining Scotland’s history with Europe.

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie described the paper as a “blinkered and selfish puff piece”, and he urged SNP ministers to focus instead on campaigning to keep the UK and Scotland in the single market.

The document, intended for an international audience, sets out the “historical, political and legal reasons why Scotland’s voice needs to be heard following the EU referendum”.

The Scottish Government has said it will publish proposals aimed at keeping Scotland in the single market, even if the rest of the UK leaves, in the coming weeks.

Scotland’s Brexit minister Michael Russell said: “Whilst we accept that the formal EU negotiating role belongs constitutionally to the UK, it is also clear that Scotland’s political history and current constitutional framework make it imperative that our distinctive voice and views are heard loud and clear.”

Mr Rennie said: “What the Scottish Government needs to do is bin the vanity publishing and get behind the campaign to keep the UK and Scotland in the single market and the EU.”