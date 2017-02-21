Southern Light set sail in the Titanic

SOUTHERN Light Opera Company move away from their traditional fayre again this week with a production of the hit musical Titanic at the King’s Theatre.

Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s musical focuses on the dreams and aspirations of the passengers aboard the ‘ship of dreams’ that sank on 15 April 1912.

More than 2000 people set sail from Southampton aboard the largest moving object in the world, the RMS Titanic, headed for New York City.

Just days into the maiden voyage the unsinkable Titanic collided with an iceberg and slowly sank with the loss of 1,517 men, women and children. The ship sank over a period of two hours 40 minutes with more than one thousand passengers and crew still on board.

Of those who leapt overboard into the freezing water to escape, almost all drowned within minutes due to the hypothermia.

The sinking would become one of the most famous and tragic disasters of the 20th century.

At The King’s this week the members of Southern Light bring the final moments of the ship back to life.

Titanic The Musical premiered on April 23, 1997 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on New York’s Broadway, where it ran for 831 performances, winning five Tony Awards.

The show was revived on London’s West End in 1997.

The Capital’s oldest theatre group, Southern Light Opera actually predate the disaster by 15 years. Founded in 1897, they have performed at The King’s since the early 1920s.

Titanic: The Musical, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Tuesday-Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £14-£19, 0131 529 6000