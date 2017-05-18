Spend three days (but no nights) in Capital’s many museums

BETWEEN tomorrow and Sunday, the largest ever Festival of Museums will celebrate Scotland’s culture and history with more than 140 events taking place across the three days.

Museums across Edinburgh will welcome visitors with creative and hands-on activities, while spotlighting the wealth of culture showcased by Scotland’s best-loved attractions.

Festival of Museums

For the Festival’s eleventh year, there will be events for audiences of all ages taking place both day and night. Some of the Capital highlights include:

Your Teddy Takes a Walk around Edinburgh, City Art Centre, Saturday

A cartoon drawing session for the whole family with the one and only Stephen White, artist for The Broons and Oor Wullie.

Vintage Gala Day, Prestongrange Museum, Saturday

A special time travelling gala day celebrating 65 years since the Pithead Baths opened in 1952.

Large Scale Animation of Edinburgh, City Art Centre, Sunday

A fast-paced family animation session, create a large-scale 2D charcoal-drawn animation inspired by the magnificent ‘Edinburgh Alphabet’ exhibition.

Public Art Trail: Scientists, Animals and Cells, Oh My!, The University of Edinburgh Art Collection, Saturday

A one-off guided tour of the history and heritage of the Kings Building Campus.

Tour the Anatomical Museum, Anatomical Museum, tomorrow

A rare opportunity to take a 45-minute guided tour of the University of Edinburgh’s Anatomical Museum.

An Evening with Dark Edinburgh, St Cecilia’s Hall: Concert Room & Music Museum, tomorrow

A talk followed by workshop on how to create stunning images in Edinburgh given by the man behind Dark Edinburgh photography.

Joanne Orr, Chief Executive of Museums Galleries Scotland, says, “Museums across Scotland will open their doors to host the biggest and most exciting Festival of Museums ever. We have a bumper programme packed with events celebrating Scotland’s rich culture and history.”

Visit www.festivalofmuseums.com for full programme