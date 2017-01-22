Stars arrive in Edinburgh for T2 Trainspotting premiere

The stars of Trainspotting have reunited in Edinburgh for the world premiere of its long-awaited sequel.

Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Robert Carlyle and Jonny Lee Miller arrived on the orange carpet - chosen to match the film’s distinctive branding - outside Cineworld in Fountainbridge.

Jonny Lee Miller arriving at the world premiere. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Hundreds of fans braved the wind and rain to get close to the stars outside the cinema, close to the birthplace of Sir Sean Connery, before the gala screening of Danny Boyle’s follow-up at 6.30pm.

Set 20 years on from events in the original film, McGregor’s character, Renton, returns to the city for the first time in two decades after betraying his friends at the end of the first film by fleeing with their £16,000 proceeds from a drug deal.

Renton is reluctantly reunited with Spud and Sick Boy, then fears for his life after discovering that the volatile and unpredictable Begbie is out of prison after 20 years.

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, who made his name with Trainspotting and the Edinburgh-set thriller Shallow Grave, was also at the VIP screening, where a large “T2” symbol revolved on a giant turntable inside the orange carpet.

Ewen Bremner arriving at the world premiere of Trainspotting 2 at Cineworld in Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The new film, which is loosely based on Irvine Welsh’s own 2002 sequel to Trainspotting, Porno, reunited Boyle with screenwriter John Hodge, who was nominated for an Oscar for his original adaptation of the best-selling novel.

Bremner, who famously played McGregor’s character in the first stage adaptation of the 1993 book, admitted he feared having to turn down the chance to play hapless heroin addict Spud again.

He said: “This is the kind of business where all kinds of things get talked about, and people toil with all their heart and soul to get them made, but with the best will in the world 90 per cent of it doesn’t happen.

“This was something that I thought would be fun, but realistically didn’t seem very likely to happen, even up until very shortly before we started shooting.

Robert Carlyle arriving at the world premiere of Trainspotting 2 in Fountainbridge. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“I actually had a real conflict and doubt over whether I’d be able to start when they needed me to start as it was very difficult for Warner Bros to give me a stop date for Wonder Woman.

“But with every fibre of my body I wanted to do it after reading the script and having a first read-through. It felt like everything was there that we could ask for. I was excited and touched by it. I didn’t want anything to get in the way of it. It is quite overwhelming the place Trainspotting has in our culture. It is giddying and sobering at the same time.

“There’s more rage in my character now than before. He is more uncompromising in a way than he was in the first film and he has more determination.”

McGregor said he was worried about the reaction of fans to the new film due to a backlash over the three Star Wars films which he starred in, as Obi Wan Kenobi.

He said: “I remember being in sequels to another popular trilogy of movies that didn’t go down very well because it didn’t feel like the original films.

“They wanted to feel like they did when they watched the first film. And that’s the danger of making sequels a long time after the original. Our lives are different, our expectations are different. It’s impossible for an adult to feel like a child again.

“Our core audience then were in their early twenties. It was Britain in the ‘90s and it was ****ing cool. It felt like an iconic time and Trainspotting was right in the heart of that. And I don’t know that we’ll make people feel like that again. I don’t think we could.

“What the script does achieve is creating the nostalgia and that feeling about how amazing it was to be young and carefree in the ‘90s. That’s what our characters are feeling. But they’re also all very confused about their youth in that time. In the script John has managed to weave in a nostalgia for Trainspotting itself, without recreating it.”

Speaking on the orange carpet, Boyle said: “I think I speak for everyone when I say that to see T2 up in lights and see everyone here makes us very proud to be back. We insisted that the premiere was in Edinburgh.

“There was a real relish that you can see among the actors that we got it all back together again. There is a kind of unity about the four of them. They all did it for the same money and for the same reasons. It is a real tribute to them.”