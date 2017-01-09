Stars of the future emerge at Usher Hall

A SERIES of morning concerts featuring rising stars of the music world continues tomorrow at the Usher Hall where the emerging artists stepping into the spotlight are classical violin and piano pairing, the Foyle-Stsura Duo.

Violinist Michael Foyle, originally from Ayrshire, and pianist Maksim Štšura, who grew up in Estonia, have won prestigious chamber music prizes across Europe for their sensational performances.

Tomorrow’s performance is a rare chance to hear them in Scotland.

The concerts continue throughout the month, every Tuesday.

On 17 January it’s the turn of classical solo guitarist Marco Ramelli.

A virtuoso guitarist, composer and teacher, Ramelli, from Milan, performs some of the South American gems of the classical guitar repertoire alongside his own compositions.

The following week, 24 January, Scottish traditional trio Kilda take the stage.

The trio consists of Mhairi Marwick on fiddle, Norrie MacIver, on vocals and guitar, and Scott Wood on pipes. Celebrate Burns Day in style with folk and Scottish traditional music.

The 2016/2017 Emerging Artist season, which began last September, allows audiences a rare chance to experience performances from the vantage point of the stunning Organ Gallery, on the stage of the Usher Hall.

Each concert will be followed by an informal Meet the Artist session with tea and coffee in the café bar.

The Usher Hall Emerging Artists series is funded by Kimie Trust, which was established in 2009, in memory of Kimie Okada.

Okada, who died in 2008, moved from Tokyo to Edinburgh in 1993 and was a keen supporter of music in the country she made her home.

Emerging Artists, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, tomorrow, 17, 24 January. 11am, £3, students/schools free