Starspotting at Trainspotting 2 World Premiere

FIRST there was an opportunity... then there was a betrayal. It’s hard to believe that more than two decades have passed since cinema-goers were first introduced to the drug-fuelled anti-heroes of Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting.

Twenty years may have gone by but on Sunday, the only place to be is Cineworld at Fountain Park, when T2 Trainspotting receives its World Premiere.

Ewan McGregor on the red carpet at Filmhouse last year

As those lucky enough to have an invite will discover, much has changed but just as much remained the same.

Mark Renton, played by Ewan McGregor, returns to the only place he can ever call home and they are all waiting for him – Spud, played by Ewen Bremner, Sick Boy, played by Jonny Lee Miller, and Begbie, an always scary Robert Carlyle.

On Sunday, Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle will be reunited with his original cast when all five superstars of the movie world attend the premiere of the long-awaited sequel.

Yes, Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie will all be walking down the red carpet outside Cineworld on Sunday for the first star-studded showing of T2 .

It’s the main event of the week in the Capital and crowds are expected to turn out for a glimpse, or maybe even a snatched selfie with the locals turned Hollywood stars who spent months filming in the Capital.

T2 comes 21 years after the original movie, which followed the story of a group of heroin addicts in Leith. The sequel is loosely based on Welsh’s novel Porno.

Manuela Calchini of VisitScotland says, “The original Trainspotting was a cultural phenomenon, with famous lines becoming part of popular culture and stars becoming household names.

“We are thrilled that the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s long-awaited sequel will be held in Edinburgh and in many ways it is the natural choice.

“There is a huge amount of interest in the film, with some fans keen to visit locations associated with the movie.”

The premiere is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm on Sunday with cast members expected to arrive from 5pm.

T2 Trainspotting will be released in cinemas on Friday 27 January