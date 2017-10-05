Step back to the sixties with the legends of the era

TAKE a trip back to the swingin’ sixties at the Playhouse on Monday when The Sensational 60s Experience rolls into town with some of the biggest names of the era.

Without doubt the most explosive 60’s show touring the UK, for one night only, five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes and The New Amen Corner, expect to hear hits like Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup, Bend Me Shape Me plus many more.

Pender, who co-founded The Searchers with John McNally, recalls how the band achieved three UK chart toppers including their debut single Sweets For My Sweet, which John Lennon called “the best song to come out of Liverpool”, and Needles and Pins... uh!

“After a couple of takes I actually sung ‘pins uh’,” Pender explains, “I said to Tony Hatch, ‘I’ve gone over the top a little bit. That’s the feeling I got when I sung the song’.

“He said ‘I’m gonna play it back’. He played it back and he said ‘I like it. I think we should leave it in’.

“Even when we go to America today, people say ‘Hey Mike, I like the ‘pins uh’. It sounds good man’.”

Needles and Pins was one of the tracks performed by the band on iconic Ed Sullivan show when the band hit the US.

“I remember being pretty nervous on that TV show because it was the biggest show in America at the time,” says Pender.

“I wasn’t too happy with the sound especially on my guitar but the American audience loved us. They took us to their hearts.”

Now more than ever, Pender is the voice of The Searchers, he’ll be joined at the Playhouse by Chris Farlowe, whose hits include classics like Out Of Time, Handbags and Glad Rags, Let The Heartaches Begin and Reach Out I’ll Be There, .

Herman’s Hermits’ best know hit, meanwhile, is I’m Into Something Good.

The Sensational 60s Experience, Playhouse, Greenside Place, Monday, 7.30pm, £30.65-£32.65, 0844-871 3014