Still Game character ‘to be killed off’ in new series

The BBC has dropped a bombshell by revealing that one Craiglang resident won’t make it to the end of the new series of Still Game.

Although the Corporation is remaining tight-lipped over the identity of the unfortunate individual, bookmakers are taking bets on which character will die in the eighth series of the popular comedy.

A BBC spokesperson told the Daily Record: “Death will come calling for the Craiglang locals in the new series. There’s a new undertaker, Mr Sheathing, played by Bruce Morton, in town.

Morton, who appeared in the live stage show version of the programme, is credited with bringing Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill together in Glasgow in the late 1980s.

“But who will the grim reaper choose? And will more than one feel the cold hand of death? Still Game fans will have to wait to find out.”

Ladbrokes have installed Shug ‘The Lug’ McLaughlin, played by Paul Young, as their early favourite with odds of 6/4, while Eric is at 2/1 and shopkeeper Navid is at 7/2.

And of the two protagonists, Victor is just 10/1 while Jack is at slightly longer odds of 12/1.

The show, which first aired in 2002, was brought back last year after nearly a decade’s break, save for a live stage show in 2014 in Glasgow.

An average of 1.3 million Scots tuned in to watch series seven, shown in 2016.

Series eight will air on the BBC later this year, with former US talk show host Craig Ferguson among the stars making a guest appearance.