Still Game’s Methadone Mick, Scott Reid stars at Festival Theatre

STILL Game fans will discover a very different side to 23-year-old Scott Reid at the Festival Theatre next week.

The actor who became an instant hit with viewers as the ever optimistic Methadone Mick in the BBC Scotland comedy stars as Christopher Boone in the award-winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Adapted from Mark Haddon’s best-selling book of the same name, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone.

He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion.

He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.

He has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers.

But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

“At the age of 23, I feel blessed that I get to do this exceptional journey every night,” says Reid.

Looking at the play’s track record there is no doubt it is a dream role.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time received seven Olivier Awards in 2013, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, and Best Lighting Design as well as five Tony Awards on Broadway.

However, it is the role of Methadone Mick that has given the actor a certain cult status in his homeland.

“To be given the opportunity to play that part was like being asked to play for Scotland,” he says.

“The response to Mick has been frighteningly incredible. This generation of Still Game fans, the new audiences to the show, get to claim ownership of Mick and it’s all down to the genius of Ford and Greg that they were able to invent him.”

Right now though Reid’s focus is on bringing Christopher Boone to life.

“The last time I was in the Festival Theatre, I was sitting in the auditorium watching The James Plays in August 2014,” he recalls.

“I can’t wait to see that auditorium again, this time looking out from the stage.”

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, Monday-Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £23.50 - £36, 0131-529 6000