Storage Hunter’s Sean host Fringe auctions

HE’S best known as the ever smiling, ever-shouting auctioneer on Storage Hunters on Dave, but Sean Kelly has led what he himself describes as “a crazy life” - he’s held top secret military clearance, served a combat tour in Iraq, and even caught shoplifters as an undercover store detective.

The Fringe finds him headlining not one but two shows - a chat show in the afternoon and a chat show in the evenings and, of course, each ends with an auction.

Here, Sean tells us how he made the transition from stand-up to auctioneer... and back.

“As a stand up comedian, I started doing auctions as a fun way to make extra money. I would do any auction I could - it was perfect because, as a comedian, I had my days free.

I’d run around San Diego doing everything from charity fundraising auctions to car auctions to antique auctions, property auctions and storage auctions.

“I love doing storage auctions because you never know what kind of stuff you might find in an abandoned storage unit.

“It’s a career that allows for real diversity; for example at charity auctions I’m dressed in a tuxedo and the bidders are usually wealthy people. At storage auction, I’m dressed in jeans and a polo shirt and the bidders are usually a bit eccentric and interesting people.

“What I love about my stand up show is that I ask my audience to bring some old cheeky item from home and at the end of the show, I auction it off with all the proceeds going to Help for Hero’s.

“In fact, both my Fringe shows will end with a small auction, so bring something fun!”

The Sean Kelly Chat Show, 3.35pm, £10-£12 / Sean Kelly: Sold Your Way!, 6.55pm, £12-£14, Med Quad, Teviot Place, until 27 August (not 16), 0131-226 0000