Student Arts Festival back for a third year

THE third Edinburgh Student Arts Festival (ESAF) is currently underway, running at venues across the Capital until 3 March.

Events include exhibitions, concerts, comedy, film screenings and plays, which are open to all and showcase young talent in the city across all artistic disciplines.

This years’ visual arts programme takes place in the City Arts Centre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Trinity Apse and the Biscuit Factory amongst others.

Exhibition themes include Contemporary Mythologies, which deals with interpretations of folklore and historical tales; Platform, which allows Millennial artists to interpret current events and the world around them; and Genius Loci, in which artists are invited to present their visions of the city, with sometimes unlikely consequences.

The performing arts team, meanwhile, have put together events ranging from live music to theatre at the Scottish Storytelling Centre, Studio 24 and the Biscuit Factory.

Highlights include a partnership with Undependence Film Festival by PopUp Scotland which brings the work of female directors to the festival.

Festival director and founder Briana Pegado says, “I am so proud of what ESAF has achieved and excited for what is to come.

“We now have a number of awards under our belt and have gone from a small team of volunteers supporting 264 creatives to working with 400 creatives in only two years.

But more importantly, we are growing in order to support young people in the arts in Edinburgh by continuing to provide a platform for emerging creatives.”

