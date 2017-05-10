Students put on the style at Summerhall

QUEEN Margaret University’s annual Costume Showcase takes centre stage at the Dissection Room at Summerhall next Friday, when, for one day only, a stunning array of performance costumes will be the focus of the University’s theatrical runway show.

2017’s event sees an eclectic mix of designs developed for characters across the spectrum of the world of performing arts, prepare to be dazzled by an amazing array of styles.

Party on down to the Día de los Muertos graveyard celebrations with Frida Kahlo and her band of skeleton revellers.

Or be entertained by The Great Lafayette and his troupe of artistes featuring Miss Marie Lloyd and many more in our grand finale tribute to turn of the century British Variety Theatre.

Red Riding Hood and her friends from the Howden Park Pantomime (Livingston) will join in the fun alongside characters designed to appear in productions created by the QMU/Napier Joint BA (Hons) Acting For Stage and Screen.

These include Lady Bracknell, Gwendolyn and Cecily from Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest and The Angel of Death as seen in Tony Kushner’s Angels in America.

QMU’s Costume Design and Construction students will also show their individual projects: an exquisite romantic ballet tutu and a filigree 19 h century fancy dress share the stage with Mary Queen of Scots and the Marquise de Merteil (Dangerous Liaisons), Mack the Knife and Polly Peachum from The Beggar’s Opera will swagger across the stage in 12 different interpretations.

Sarah Paulley of Queen Margaret University says “We are proud of our students’ talent and skill in creating memorable costumes and look forward to showcasing their work, this year at Summerhall.”

Costume Showcase 2017, Summerhall, Summerhall Place 19 May, 3pm & 7pm, £13