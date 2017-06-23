Supermodel Eunice Olumide on her Edinburgh roots

SHE mixes in intergalactic circles and is soon set for a date with the Queen.

But supermodel, Star Wars star and newly crowned MBE Eunice Olumide is refusing to let the success get to her head – thanks to her humble roots.

Eunice grew up in Wester Hailes to Nigerian parents feeling “marginalised”, but believes her childhood shaped the person she has become.

When she’s not walking down the runway in the latest Mulberry or Alexander McQueen designs, the former Balerno High School pupil devotes her time to charity work – aiming to ensure the next generation has the opportunities to follow in her footsteps.

Eunice said: “Growing up in Wester Hailes, there wasn’t any nice parks, or community centres – that’s what a lot of my charity work is based on now, things I experienced and what shaped my views.

“I try and use the status I have now to make a difference to the things I care about.”

Eunice, who studied Communication and Mass Media at Glasgow Caledonian University, has worked with charities such as Children’s Hospice Scotland, Climate Revolution, Fuel Poverty Action, The Well Foundation and The Columbus Hospice.

She is currently an ambassador for Zero Waste Scotland and Breakthrough Breast Cancer TLC, joining the ranks of Kate Moss, Twiggy and comedian Alan Carr.

She also dedicates her time to organising and running youth community groups across the UK – including Edinburgh and Glasgow – and refuses to get drawn into the celebrity world.

It’s for that work that she will soon pick up her gong from the Queen – but won’t let that change her.

She said: “To be awarded an MBE is really awesome and I want to accept it for inspirational purposes.

“Many people I grew up with didn’t even finish school, so this proves that if you work hard, good things can happen.”

Eunice, who lives in Slateford and was spotted by model scouts aged just 15, was in Star Wars Rogue One and alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z.

She now runs her own art gallery in London, hosted a sell-out show at the Stand Comedy Club and appears regularly on BBC and Sky TV.

But she will never forget her upbringing.

She said: “Growing up in Edinburgh gave me a broader objective, it’s definitely shaped who I am today.

“I think it would have been different growing up in London, Birmingham or even Glasgow, because there would have been more girls like me.

“I felt marginalised as I was growing up, so I didn’t do many things a lot of the other girls did – I was never the girl all the boys fancied and I never went out when I hit my teenage years and got drunk. Instead, I was more of a swat and concentrated on my education.”

