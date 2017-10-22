Susan Calman says Strictly helps her battle depression

Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman has revealed competing in the show has helped in her fight against depression.

The Scottish comedian has quickly become a fan favourite after five weeks of competition alongside partner Kevin Clifton.

She said the show had “undoubtedly” boosted her self confidence as well as helping her to think more positively.

“I’m a great believer in exercise helping depression,” Calman said.

“The absolute joy I am getting from performing on a Saturday night, it is helping without question, helping my mood and how I feel about things.”

She added: “I’m not 6ft tall, I suffer from self-confidence issues like a lot of women and men and I’m kind of doing it to show you can put yourself out there and you can have fun doing it.

“I’ve gone out and danced live in front of nearly 11 million people on a Saturday night and people seem to be enjoying it so my self-confidence is going up.”

Asked whether she thought that was helping her to connect with viewers, Calman said: “Anything that helps people is a fantastic thing and if me doing it is helping people then that’s great. I’ve always been very positive about my depression and it doesn’t need to be as horrific if we talk about it.”