Swifties unite for ten years of Taylor

DESCRIBED as ‘a great songwriter and much misunderstood 21st century icon’, singer and actress Taylor Swift has been around for more than a decade now.

Later this month, at The Mash House, Ten Years of Taylor Swift celebrates the American’s life and work, harnessing the talent and enthusiasm of some of Scotland’s finest young musicians to pay tribute to her artistry.

The brainchild of 16-year-old ‘Swiftie’ Lisa Kowalski, Ten Years of Taylor Swift was dreamed up last year to mark the 27-year-old singer’s tenth anniversary as a singer/song writer.

With Swift herself intent on enjoying a career break at the moment while fans everywhere are craving the excitement of her world tours, Kowalski set out to ‘fill the void and feed the Swiftie habit just a little’.

The inaugural Ten Years of Taylor Swift took place in Glasgow in August. Once again, her six albums will provide a wealth of material for the Edinburgh set list - from her early country sweetheart phase to the latter day pop princess.

Songs will be performed by some of the finest young performers on the Scottish music scene with the aim of showcasing songs and performers alike.

All backed by a live band, new for the Capital show will be an acoustic segment.

Kowalski says, “We wanted to reach out to a new audience and because we know there are some loyal Swifties resident in the city.

“We also just love Edinburgh and all of the artists who have had a chance to perform there before, such as during the Fringe, have loved the experience.

“We hope to unearth new audience members among the large student population - Swifties, country music fans, people who love a gig you can dance at and supporters of local music.”

She adds, “As unique and gifted as our performers are, and as strong the material they are working with, the audience is also a key ingredient. We are hoping the Edinburgh crowd will be ready to immerse themselves in the full ‘TS’ fan experience.”

Ten Years of Taylor Swift Night, The Mash House, Hastie’s Close, 14 January, 7pm, £10, 08444-155 221