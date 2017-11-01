Swimming pool work of art to be created for Jupiter Artland sculpture park

A fully-functional swimming pool will be created for a vast outdoor art gallery near Edinburgh Airport to mark its 10th anniversary.

A leading Portugese artist will be created painted tiles, sculptures and a pool house for Jupiter Artland.

The sculpture park, which was shortlisted for Britain’s museum of the year prize in 2016 and has attracted more than 300,000 visitors over the last decade.

Joana Vasconcelos’s “ornamental swimming pool installation,” which visitors will be able to swim in at certain times, will be created within the Italian garden in the grounds of Bonnington House.

Around 100 acres of woodland and meadows surrounding the Jacobean manor house have become home to striking works of art over the last decade.

Charles Jencks, Pablo Bronstein, Marc Quinn, Anish Kapoor, Antony Gormley, Andy Goldsworthy, Anya Gallaccio, Cornelia Parker, Sara Barker and Christian Boltanski have all been commissioned by Jupiter Artland’s owners, Robert and Nicky Wilson. to create works for the attraction.

Jupiter Artland said Vasconcelos’s nine-metre long pool was due to open at the end of July.

A spokeswoman said: “Vasconcelos is known for her large-scale installations that decontextualize and subvert everyday objects into surreal works of art.

“The pool is covered by hand-painted Portuguese tiles depicting an exuberant composition of vibrant colours and sinuous lines that draw the symbols of the zodiac. The pool will be set within the perimeter of Bonnington House’s Italian Garden, devised by garden designer Arabella Lennox-Boyd.

An accompanying structure designed by the artist will host objects from the artist’s collection of handmade crochet sculptures.”

Robert and Nicky Wilson said: “We’re honoured to be working with an artist of such international repute, with work in some of the most exciting collections in the world.”