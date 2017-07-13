T in the Park unlikely to return in 2018, says festival chief

The organiser of T in the Park has admitted that it is “not looking likely” the festival will take place in 2018.

For more than two decades it was a fixture of the summer calendar, with tens of thousands of Scots flocking to what was then the nation’s biggest live music event.

However, Geoff Ellis told BBC Scotland no decision about the long-term future of the event had been taken.

He said T in the Park could return as an “evolved” festival for over-18s that was more focused on rock bands than electronic dance music (EDM).

T in the Park took a break this year following difficulties at the new site in Strathallan.

It is organised by DF Concerts who also held the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow last weekend.

The company has already announced that TRNSMT - a non-camping festival held on Glasgow Green - would return for a second year.