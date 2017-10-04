T2 stars to battle it out for Scottish BAFTAs honours

Have your say

Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner are set to battle it out for Scottish BAFTA honours for their performances in T2 Trainspotting.

The three stars, who reunited for the eagerly awaited film two decades after the groundbreaking original, are the sole nominees in the best film actor category.

The film's director Danny Boyle will also be in the running for glory when Scotland's answer to the Oscars is held in Glasgow on 5 November.

And the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1996 film, which was released in January, is also the hot favourite in the feature film category.

Other stars nominated for the awards include Martin Compston and Douglas Henshall for their roles in TV drama In Plain Sight, about the hunt for the Scottish serial killer Peter Manuel.

Morven Christie, Freya Mavor, Laura Fraser and Kate Dickie are all up for best actress honours for various film and TV roles.

However the return of Still Game to the nation's TV screens last autumn after a nine-year hiatus as been snubbed in the awards. The first episode of the new series of exploits in Craiglang attracted around 1.3 million viewers, around 58 per cent of the available audience in Scotland.

A rival BBC Scotland comedy, Two Doors Down, which stars Elaine C Smith and Alex Norton, will be up against two drama series, In Plain Sight and The Replacement, in a revamped category for best scripted television production.

All Round To Mrs Brown's, The Dog Ate My Homework and Robot Wars will be competing in the new-look entertainment category.

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: "The wealth, quality and diversity of this year’s nominees is very exciting and we look forward to welcoming everyone for another fantastic evening."

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

ACTOR FILM sponsored by Audi

EWEN BREMNER T2 Trainspotting

ROBERT CARLYLE T2 Trainspotting

EWAN MCGREGOR T2 Trainspotting

ACTOR TELEVISION

MARK BONNAR Unforgotten

MARTIN COMPSTON In Plain Sight

DOUGLAS HENSHALL In Plain Sight

ACTRESS FILM sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics

KATE DICKIE Prevenge

FREYA MAVOR Modern Life Is Rubbish

DEIRDRE MULLINS The Dark Mile

ACTRESS TELEVISION

MORVEN CHRISTIE The Replacement

LAURA FRASER The Missing

JULIET STEVENSON One of Us

ANIMATION

HOME MATTERS Production Team - Playdead

LIFE CYCLES Ross Hogg

SPINDRIFT Selina Wagner, Anna Thomson, Mike Vass

CURRENT AFFAIRS

EÒRPA SPECIAL – GUANTANAMO DETAINEES Rebecca MacLennan, Maureen MacLeod, Angela MacLean, Neil MacIsaac - BBC/BBC Alba

THE INSIDERS' GUIDE TO THE MENOPAUSE Shiona McCubbin, May Miller - Maramedia/BBC Scotland

WHO CARES Elizabeth Partyka, Donald John MacDonald, Peter Steele, Rebecca Curran - STV

DIRECTOR – FACTUAL

DARREN HERCHER Sighthill

LOUISE LOCKWOOD Fair Isle: Living on the Edge

JOHN MACLAVERTY Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions

DIRECTOR – FICTION sponsored by Taittinger

DANNY BOYLE T2 Trainspotting

HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Levelling

TOM VAUGHAN Victoria

ENTERTAINMENT

ALL ROUND TO MRS BROWN’S Production Team - Hungry Bear Media Limited/BocPix Limited/BBC One

THE DOG ATE MY HOMEWORK Production Team - BBC/CBBC

ROBOT WARS Production Team - Mentorn Scotland/BBC Two

FEATURES & FACTUAL SERIES

THE COUNCIL Elspeth O'Hare, Jennifer Gilroy, Stephen Bennett - IWC Media/BBC One

FAIR ISLE: LIVING ON THE EDGE Louise Lockwood, Jo Roe, Stewart Houston, Jonathan Seal - BBC/BBC One

PRISON: FIRST AND LAST 24 HOURS Michael McAvoy, Louise Say, David Marshall - STV Productions/Sky 1

FEATURE FILM

ACCIDENTAL ANARCHIST John Archer, Clara Glynn, Berny McGurk - Hopscotch Films

DONKEYOTE Chico Pereira, Sonja Henrici, Julian Schwanitz - SDI Productions

T2 TRAINSPOTTING Danny Boyle, John Hodge, Andrew Macdonald, Christian Colson - DNA Films/Decibel Films/Cloud Eight Films

GAME

BRUT@L Production Team - Stormcloud Games

RED'S KINGDOM Production Team - Cobra Mobile Limited

STORIES UNTOLD Jon McKellan, Omar Khan, Graeme McKellan, Geoff Angus - No Code

SHORT FILM

1745 Morayo Akandé, Gordon Napier, John McKay - Scottish Film Talent Network

THE INESCAPABLE ARRIVAL OF LAZLO PETUSHKI Sven Werner, David Brown - Scottish Film Talent Network

PLASTIC MAN Yulia Kovanova, Tracey Fearnehough, Ian Dodds, Anthea Harvey

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BILLY CONNOLLY: PORTRAIT OF A LIFETIME Pauline Law, Liam McArdle, Mandy Weller, Billy Connolly - BBC/BBC Scotland

GLASGOW 1967: THE LISBON LIONS John MacLaverty, Alex Gale, Hazel Irvine, David Martin - IMG Productions Scotland/BBC Scotland

SIGHTHILL Darren Hercher - Darren Hercher Films/BBC Scotland

SPECIALIST FACTUAL sponsored by Deloitte

FRANCIS BACON: A BRUSH WITH VIOLENCE Richard Curson Smith, Franny Moyle, Lucy Evans, Andrew Quigley - IWC Media/BBC Two

THE MARVELLOUS WORLD OF ROALD DAHL Pauline Law, Andrew Thompson, Jonathan Seal - BBC/BBC Two

SCOTLAND AND THE KLAN Production Team - Matchlight/BBC Scotland

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

IN PLAIN SIGHT Simon Heath, Gillian McNeill, Nick Stevens, John Strickland - World Productions/ Finlaggan Films/ITV

THE REPLACEMENT Joe Ahearne, Nicole Cauverien, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie - Left Bank Pictures/BBC One

TWO DOORS DOWN Catherine Gosling Fuller, Sasha Ransome, Simon Carlyle, Gregor Sharp - BBC/BBC Two

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION sponsored by Creative Scotland

JOE AHEARNE The Replacement

SIMON CARLYLE, GREGOR SHARP Two Doors Down

HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Levelling