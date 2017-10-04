T2 stars to battle it out for Scottish BAFTAs honours

Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner are set to battle it out for Scottish BAFTA honours for their performances in T2 Trainspotting.
The three stars, who reunited for the eagerly awaited film two decades after the groundbreaking original, are the sole nominees in the best film actor category.
The film's director Danny Boyle will also be in the running for glory when Scotland's answer to the Oscars is held in Glasgow on 5 November.
And the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1996 film, which was released in January, is also the hot favourite in the feature film category.
Other stars nominated for the awards include Martin Compston and Douglas Henshall for their roles in TV drama In Plain Sight, about the hunt for the Scottish serial killer Peter Manuel.
Morven Christie, Freya Mavor, Laura Fraser and Kate Dickie are all up for best actress honours for various film and TV roles.
However the return of Still Game to the nation's TV screens last autumn after a nine-year hiatus as been snubbed in the awards. The first episode of the new series of exploits in Craiglang attracted around 1.3 million viewers, around 58 per cent of the available audience in Scotland.
A rival BBC Scotland comedy, Two Doors Down, which stars Elaine C Smith and Alex Norton, will be up against two drama series, In Plain Sight and The Replacement, in a revamped category for best scripted television production.
All Round To Mrs Brown's, The Dog Ate My Homework and Robot Wars will be competing in the new-look entertainment category.
BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: "The wealth, quality and diversity of this year’s nominees is very exciting and we look forward to welcoming everyone for another fantastic evening."
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
ACTOR FILM sponsored by Audi
EWEN BREMNER T2 Trainspotting
ROBERT CARLYLE T2 Trainspotting
EWAN MCGREGOR T2 Trainspotting
ACTOR TELEVISION
MARK BONNAR Unforgotten
MARTIN COMPSTON In Plain Sight
DOUGLAS HENSHALL In Plain Sight
ACTRESS FILM sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics
KATE DICKIE Prevenge
FREYA MAVOR Modern Life Is Rubbish
DEIRDRE MULLINS The Dark Mile
ACTRESS TELEVISION
MORVEN CHRISTIE The Replacement
LAURA FRASER The Missing
JULIET STEVENSON One of Us
ANIMATION
HOME MATTERS Production Team - Playdead
LIFE CYCLES Ross Hogg
SPINDRIFT Selina Wagner, Anna Thomson, Mike Vass
CURRENT AFFAIRS
EÒRPA SPECIAL – GUANTANAMO DETAINEES Rebecca MacLennan, Maureen MacLeod, Angela MacLean, Neil MacIsaac - BBC/BBC Alba
THE INSIDERS' GUIDE TO THE MENOPAUSE Shiona McCubbin, May Miller - Maramedia/BBC Scotland
WHO CARES Elizabeth Partyka, Donald John MacDonald, Peter Steele, Rebecca Curran - STV
DIRECTOR – FACTUAL
DARREN HERCHER Sighthill
LOUISE LOCKWOOD Fair Isle: Living on the Edge
JOHN MACLAVERTY Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions
DIRECTOR – FICTION sponsored by Taittinger
DANNY BOYLE T2 Trainspotting
HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Levelling
TOM VAUGHAN Victoria
ENTERTAINMENT
ALL ROUND TO MRS BROWN’S Production Team - Hungry Bear Media Limited/BocPix Limited/BBC One
THE DOG ATE MY HOMEWORK Production Team - BBC/CBBC
ROBOT WARS Production Team - Mentorn Scotland/BBC Two
FEATURES & FACTUAL SERIES
THE COUNCIL Elspeth O'Hare, Jennifer Gilroy, Stephen Bennett - IWC Media/BBC One
FAIR ISLE: LIVING ON THE EDGE Louise Lockwood, Jo Roe, Stewart Houston, Jonathan Seal - BBC/BBC One
PRISON: FIRST AND LAST 24 HOURS Michael McAvoy, Louise Say, David Marshall - STV Productions/Sky 1
FEATURE FILM
ACCIDENTAL ANARCHIST John Archer, Clara Glynn, Berny McGurk - Hopscotch Films
DONKEYOTE Chico Pereira, Sonja Henrici, Julian Schwanitz - SDI Productions
T2 TRAINSPOTTING Danny Boyle, John Hodge, Andrew Macdonald, Christian Colson - DNA Films/Decibel Films/Cloud Eight Films
GAME
BRUT@L Production Team - Stormcloud Games
RED'S KINGDOM Production Team - Cobra Mobile Limited
STORIES UNTOLD Jon McKellan, Omar Khan, Graeme McKellan, Geoff Angus - No Code
SHORT FILM
1745 Morayo Akandé, Gordon Napier, John McKay - Scottish Film Talent Network
THE INESCAPABLE ARRIVAL OF LAZLO PETUSHKI Sven Werner, David Brown - Scottish Film Talent Network
PLASTIC MAN Yulia Kovanova, Tracey Fearnehough, Ian Dodds, Anthea Harvey
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
BILLY CONNOLLY: PORTRAIT OF A LIFETIME Pauline Law, Liam McArdle, Mandy Weller, Billy Connolly - BBC/BBC Scotland
GLASGOW 1967: THE LISBON LIONS John MacLaverty, Alex Gale, Hazel Irvine, David Martin - IMG Productions Scotland/BBC Scotland
SIGHTHILL Darren Hercher - Darren Hercher Films/BBC Scotland
SPECIALIST FACTUAL sponsored by Deloitte
FRANCIS BACON: A BRUSH WITH VIOLENCE Richard Curson Smith, Franny Moyle, Lucy Evans, Andrew Quigley - IWC Media/BBC Two
THE MARVELLOUS WORLD OF ROALD DAHL Pauline Law, Andrew Thompson, Jonathan Seal - BBC/BBC Two
SCOTLAND AND THE KLAN Production Team - Matchlight/BBC Scotland
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
IN PLAIN SIGHT Simon Heath, Gillian McNeill, Nick Stevens, John Strickland - World Productions/ Finlaggan Films/ITV
THE REPLACEMENT Joe Ahearne, Nicole Cauverien, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie - Left Bank Pictures/BBC One
TWO DOORS DOWN Catherine Gosling Fuller, Sasha Ransome, Simon Carlyle, Gregor Sharp - BBC/BBC Two
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION sponsored by Creative Scotland
JOE AHEARNE The Replacement
SIMON CARLYLE, GREGOR SHARP Two Doors Down
HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Levelling
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.