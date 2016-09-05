The Addams Family to open at Festival Theatre next year

THEY’RE creepy and they’re kooky and they’re coming to the Festival Theatre in 2017.

Production of The Addams Family at Kelso's Tait Hall. Uncle Fester

A new production of The Addams Family musical is to open in Edinburgh early next year ahead of a UK tour.

The musical comedy, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, tells the story of Wednesday Addams. Now all grown up, the daughter of Morticia and Gomez, has fallen for a smart man from a respectable family.

When the Addams family host a dinner for her ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents, everything changes.

With a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the creators of Jersey Boys, The Addams Family will open at the Festival Theatre on 20 April 2017.

The Addams family were originally brought to life in the 1960’s TV series of the same name and later in two Hollywood films in the ‘90s, The Addams Family and its sequel The Addams Family Values.