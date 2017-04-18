The Careful life and times of a singer called Horse

SCOTTISH singer-songwriter, Horse McDonald, brings her award-winning one-woman play Careful to the Capital this week, for one night only.

An admirably frank and engaging teller of her own touching story of survival, at The Studio, Potterrow, on Friday, Horse will recall her journey from wearing two-tone velvet loons to becoming one of Scotland’s most celebrated singers, painting a vivid and powerful picture of those times when she had to be... careful.

First performed at the Fringe last year, the poignant tale of Horse’s triumph over adversity through music, is a collaboration penned writer and comedian Lynn Ferguson.

There are times in life when you need to be careful. Growing up gay in Lanark in the 1970s for example, or when the reward is half a pack of fruit pastilles.

Or when the lady on the train tells you about the doctor you should meet… but you’ll always be saved if you use your voice.

After the performance, Horse will be joined on stage by director Maggie Kinloch for an intimate, Audience With Q&A session.

For fans of her music, Horse will also weave into the second half of the evening a small selection of her favourite songs, prompted by the evening’s questions.

Unique and with breath-taking stagecraft, Horse made her studio debut in 1989 with the single, You Could Be Forgiven. She has since released nine albums including The Same Sky and God’s Home Movie. As well as touring in her own right, Horse has toured with the likes of Tina Turner, BB King, Bryan Ferry and Burt Bacharach.

Careful, The Studio, Potterrow, Friday, 7.30pm, £15, 0131-529 6000