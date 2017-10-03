The Kite Runner flies high at King’s

FOLLOWING two acclaimed West End seasons, when it played to more than 100,000 people, the unforgettable theatrical tour-de-force that is The Kite Runner tours to The King’s Theatre, next week.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s international best-selling novel, this touching and powerful story has been adapted into a stunning stage production.

A haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, it follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart.

It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan or Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever...

The cast features David Ahmad, who has won universal praise as the show’s narrator, Amir, and award-winning Emilio Doorgasingh, in the pivotal role of Baba, who was named Best Actor of the Year in Eastern Eye’s Arts Culture & Theatre Awards for The Kite Runner’s West End premiere.

The Kite Runner, published in 2003, was Khaled Hosseini’s first novel. It became an instant bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages.

Hosseini, born in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 1965, the son of a diplomat in the Afghan Foreign Ministry, relocated with his family to Paris in 1976.

The family sought and were granted political asylum in the United States, and in 1980.

In March 2001, while practicing medicine, Hosseini began writing his first novel, The Kite Runner.

Published by Bloomsbury in 2003, that debut went on to become an international bestseller, sold in 70 countries and spending more than 100 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

His second novel, A Thousand Splendid Suns, debuted at No 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, remaining in that spot for 15 weeks.

Adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft, The Kite Runner was originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse.

The cast is completed by Jo Ben Ayed, Ravi Aujla, Bhavin Bhatt , Ameira Darwish, Oliver Gyani, Ezra Faroque Khan, Umar Pasha, Jay Sajjid, Karl Seth, Danielle Woodnutt and Hanif Khan.

The Kite Runner, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Monday 9-Saturday 14 October, 7.30pm (2.30pm), £18-£31.50, 0131-529 6000