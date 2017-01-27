The Raj hosts The Broons for a curry night

Maw, Paw, Hen, Joe, Maggie, Daphne, Horace, The Twins, The Bairn and Granpaw - The Broons, Scotland’s quintessential family are known for many things, but it’s their little known love of curry that will be celebrated at The Raj in Blackhall next Thursday when proprietor Tommy Miah launches the restaurant’s very own Curry Club.

The themed night will see the Capital’s Curry King joined by Scotland’s favourite family for an evening of entertainment and food, with recipes straight from Maw Broon’s Cookbook, the massively successful cookbook from Scotland’s best known matriarch.

The dishes will, of course, have a distinctly Indian twist, after all, the cooking will be under the apt guidance of Miah himself, and the lively evening will play out to a musical soundtrack selected from The Broons CDs - there will even be a guest appearance from Paw Broon behind the turntable.

The Raj too will be transformed for the evening, with tartan tablecloths, Broons memorabilia and much more.

Following a successful 30 years in Leith, The Raj has relocated to Blackhall and can now be found at Hillhouse Road. Some things remain the same, however, expect the usual extraordinary tastes and ﬂavours normally only found in the palaces and high-homes of India and Bangladesh.

Back in 1986, The Raj restaurant was created around the idea of bringing the cuisine of Bombay to Edinburgh.

A team of skilled chefs continue to bring the cultures that have come together in that great city - the Goans, Bengalis, Gujeraﬁs, Mughals and Portuguese - for you to relish.

Today, The Raj’s menus reﬂect this ongoing exploration featuring the freshest seafood, chicken, and lamb, as well as plenty to please vegetarian palates.

Looks like things are heating up in Blackhall this February.

To book for The Broons Curry Night call 0131-332 2289, £19.95 per person