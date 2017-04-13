The rest is history for Waverley shoppers

Waverley Mall is inviting families to travel through time on Saturday during a day of Easter “edutainment”.

Shoppers can experience ancient and medieval history as part of national celebrations marking Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

The centre has teamed up with a range of history groups to host an educational and entertaining Time Trail, taking visitors from Ancient Egypt to the Middle Ages with free, fun activities.

To complete the Time Trail and receive their “Heritage Hero” certificate, children will have to venture to three different work stations across the mall.

First, they’ll have a chance to dig for hidden relics and unique artefacts in excavation-style sand pits provided by independent charity Archaeology Scotland.

Next they can become heroic knights – using a selection of helmets and swords provided by historic re-enactment group Medieval Realm – and pose for a photo in the stocks.

Finally, youngsters will be invited to help with the facial reconstruction of a clay mannequin head in the Forensic Anthropology Workshop, provided by a Doctor of Forensic Anthropology and research students from Edinburgh University. By sharing some of its exciting research activities with the public, the university is hoping to inspire the next generation of forensic anthropologists.

The workshops will be open between 10am and 4pm, with participants earning stickers at every stage of their time travelling journey. There will also be mummy artefacts on display and a selection of free goodies.

Centre manager Martin Botha said: “We are fortunate to be working with some of the very best history organisations in Edinburgh to offer a high quality event unlike any other.

“Waverley Mall is looking forward to surprising shoppers with this unusual and fun family day out during the half term.”

