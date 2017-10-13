The scream queen is back on the lot for Halloween

LET the screaming commence. Laurie Strode is to return to Haddonfield, which can mean but one thing, so too will Michael Myers, the man in the Captain Kirk mask with the big blade.

It’s hard to believe that the Halloween movies first slashed their way onto cinema screens in 1978 - I remember settling down in a darkened ABC cinema on Lothian Road to watch it.

I’m sure that at the time I was too young to attend the X-rated screening, perhaps why, of all the ‘horror films’ I’ve watched over the years, Halloween remains at the top of my list.

Or maybe it’s because it was written and directed by the Horror Master himself, John Carpenter, a man with an inherent knowledge of how to make an audience jump.

The original films also featured the late Donald Pleasance, a long time collaborator of Carpenter’s, as ‘the bogeyman’s’ nemesis, Dr Sam Loomis.

The rest of the cast were mostly unknowns, including Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of Hollywood actor Tony Curtis and actress Janet Leigh, who made her screen debut in Halloween.

Consequently, the return to the franchise of the original star makes the forthcoming 40th anniversary movie all the more special, although Curtis also appeared in the pervious two, H20: Twenty Years Later and Resurrection, albeit briefly in the latter.

However, it’s not the news that Curtis is back (much as I love her) that has me on the edge of my seat, it’s the fact that series creator, John Carpenter also has his name on it, this time as executive producer.

Along with David Gordon Green, who will direct the new movie - working title Halloween Returns - Carpenter has his work cut out.

In the seven sequels that followed the 1978 original (although Michael Myers only featured in six as, bizarrely, Halloween III: Season of the Witch had no relevance to the rest of the series), Carpenter’s original concept was twisted and the characters’ back stories skewed.

So it is intriguing to learn that the forthcoming film will be a sequel to the original movie only.

The synopsis explains: ‘Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago’.

In other words, Halloween II, in which it was revealed that Strode wasn’t just an unfortunate baby-sitter but was actually Michael Myers’ sister, never happened.

Neither did any of the mystical developments of The Return of Michael Myers, The Revenge of Michael Myers and The Curse of Michael Myers.

One thing that is sure to remain unchanged, however, is the chilling main theme, which has now sent shivers down the spines of generations.

Whether Michael and Laurie’s sibling relationship will remain... well, we’ll have to wait and see, the new ‘sequel’ won’t be released until Halloween 2018.