The young ones bring Summer Holiday to The Brunton

IT might be the middle of winter but Our Lady of Loretto Youth Players, OLOLYP for short, are looking to sunnier climes in their latest production.

The Musselburgh-based 24-strong company bring the musical Summer Holiday to The Brunton later this week.

Based on the 1963 movie, Summer Holiday tells the story of London Transport worker Don, who together with his fellow bus mechanics take a Routemaster on a jaunt across Europe, picking up singers and a young American pop star along the way.

The musical features hits such as Bachelor Boy, Living Doll and The Young Ones.

Director David Ross says, “After tackling the hard hitting social and racial themes connected to West Side Story last year, it was felt a light-hearted and positive show would help build the skills of the cast in a new direction.

“The bigger change within OLOLYP this year is the bold move to perform at The Brunton, which is hoped will develop and strengthen the group in the future.”

He continues, “The idea of taking this wonderful group there is an exciting and challenging one.

“It is important that our debut there shows off all the positives of this group - fun, enjoyable, and family friendly - and I believe Summer Holiday will do that.”

OLOLYP was founded in 1989 by Roy McGillivray and Margaret McPake with the aim of giving young people aged 10 to 18 the chance to appear in well know musicals.

Run largely run by parent helpers, the focus of the group is on inclusion and fun while striving to produce as polished a show as possible.

Summer Holiday is OLOLYP’s eighth musical.

Summer Holiday, Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, Thursday-Saturday, 7.30pm, £10, 0131-665 2240