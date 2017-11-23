Thoroughly modern milliners aiming high

Determination to follow a long-held shared dream has seen art school graduates Sarah and Lindsay MacGregor spreading their wings into the world of high fashion.

But the creation of their own millinery label – Angels and Insects – has been more a leap of faith than a flight of fancy for the entrepreneurial sisters.

“My degree is in couture and embroidery, while Lindsay specialised in 3D accessories. Neither of us trained as milliners, but it seemed the perfect fit when looking to marry our individual skill sets,” says Sarah, 43, a former art and design teacher. “We were looking for career changes and an outlet for our artistic talents, but this kind of job just didn’t exist. It was a case of forging our own path.”

They began by creating a selection of showpieces, approaching stockists and featuring their hats on Instagram and Facebook. Working from a studio in south Edinburgh – where clients are invited for one-to-one consultations – they now design and make bespoke headwear for weddings and other special occasions. They feel the name Angels and Insects encapsulates their style of unusual, but pretty, with an ethereal quality

Selling for between £100 and £500, the one-off pieces are stocked by independent Edinburgh bridal shops Rachael Scott Couture and Kudos, as well as being made to order.

One year on from the launch, Sarah and Lindsay are happy with the gradual growth of the business. “We have punched a hole into this sphere and we are still very much in the promotional phase. We know there is a market for this in Edinburgh, but it’s all about letting people know that this service and this label exists,” adds Sarah. “The feedback we are getting is that customers are delighted to have an alternative to the generic, mass-produced loops with feathers plonked on top.”

Angels and Insects, Mayfield Road, 07957 562494, www.angelsandinsectsedinburgh.co.uk