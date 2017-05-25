Throw in the trowel and go shopping...

If the demands of spring gardening have left you with little time to indulge the desire to shop, next weekend presents a perfect opportunity to down tools.

Set to welcome around 35,000 visitors between June 2 and 4, Gardening Scotland will see Ingliston’s Royal Highland Showground transformed in a celebration of outdoor living.

Billed as the country’s biggest plant fair, the festival’s 300-plus exhibitors will be selling everything from garden equipment and landscaping products to food, clothing, homeware and jewellery.

Show organiser Martin Dare hopes the event will provide inspiration for gardeners and shoppers, as well as being a great day out with family and friends.

“Every year, gardeners of all ages flock to Gardening Scotland to meet some of the UK’s top specialist nurseries and growers and to visit the country’s largest plant village, which offers hundreds of varieties of plants for sale, from chrysanthemums to peonies, roses to violas,” he said.

“Based in the Floral Pavilion, Pencaitland-based Macplants is one of central Scotland’s largest growers of herbaceous perennials, alpines, ferns and ornamental grasses. A Gardening Scotland stalwart, the nursery will return to the show once again in 2017 with a range of plants including the ever popular blue poppy Meconopsis, which continues to be one of the most talked about garden favourites.”

The show will also welcome Broxburn-based Wyndford Farm Plants, an award-winning nursery specialising in homegrown plants, most notably the delicate and cheerful perennial viola.

For those in search of garden sundries, the offering from Linlithgow’s Champfleurie Estate will range from sheds to pergolas, while Sherriff Groundcare from East Lothian will be there to give advice on the care of lawns and landscaped areas, with the help of ride-on mowers and robotics.

Foodies too are catered for with the festival’s Food Fayre helping to showcase Scotland’s outstanding natural larder. For info and tickets visit www.gardeningscotland.com