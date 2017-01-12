Tina And Bobby: The warts and all story about football’s 1960s golden couple

When England won the World Cup in July 1966 Bobby Moore became a national hero. Swept up by the media frenzy and the nation’s adoration, he and wife Tina were the original ‘golden’ couple.

Tina and Bobby relates the story of the England and West Ham legend’s life with his childhood sweetheart, Tina Dean, from their humble beginnings to the dizzy heights of superstardom.

Further casting includes Patsy Kensit (Holby City, Emmerdale) who plays Tina’s mother Betty and David Bamber (Midsomer Murders, What Remains) who has taken on the role of England Manager Alf Ramsey.

The drama, which started on Friday, is based on Tina Moore’s memoir, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best.

Tina and Bobby is an epic love story about an ordinary girl from Essex who fell head over heels in love with an ordinary boy, who just happened to be an extraordinarily talented footballer.

Tina was to marry Bobby on 30 June 1962. Then in 1965 the ‘golden’ couple were dealt a devasta1ng blow: Bobby was diagnosed with testicular cancer and faced a career threatening operation. With the World Cup around the corner it looked as if Bobby wouldn’t be able to play but, against all the odds, he fought his way back to ﬁtness and the rest, as they say, is history. England’s victory made Bobby and Tina national celebrities. However, when Bobby’s career waned and business ventures failed the cracks started to show and Tina began to realise that the biggest challenges were still to come…

We caught up with star Michelle Keegan.

Q: How much did you know about Tina and Bobby before you took on the role?

“Mark (Wright, husband) is a West Ham supporter and knew a lot about both of them. He gave me the low down on Bobby’s teammates, Geoﬀ Hurst, Mar1n Peters, Jack Charlton, Malcolm Allison and Noel Cantwell.

“Being from Essex Mark told me what Bobby meant to people here, how he was regarded as one of the greatest defenders, what a legend Bobby was and what he meant to football. To hear it ﬁrst hand was unbelievable.

Q: Tina Moore attended the read-through. How did it feel to be portraying her whilst she was in the room?

“It was really daun1ng. I’d forgocen Tina was going to be there until I walked into the room. By then I’d seen pictures of her and had done some research. As soon as I saw her I thought

‘Oh my God, it’s Tina Moore, she’s here at the read-through’. I panicked. It’s a really daun1ng thing to do - I’m portraying Tina and I want to tell her story to the best of my ability.

“After the read-through Tina shared a lot of stories and memories about their life together. It’s a real coincidence as I now live in Essex, close to Morlands, so we had lots to talk about.”

Q: At what point in Tina’s life will the audience ﬁrst meet her?

“Viewers meet Tina as a 15-year-old girl. She’s on a night out with her cousin Jenny at Ilford Palais, a place they go out dancing together.

“Tina lives in a terraced house with her mum and stepdad together with her auntie, uncle and her cousin Jenny, who she’s very close to.

“In the ﬁrst episode viewers will see Tina go from a young woman to a wife to a mother.”

Q: How would you describe Tina?

“Tina is a very conﬁdent and strong woman. She’s very independent too. A lot of the 1me Tina was the backbone of their marriage and Bobby always went to her for advice. Although she was in the background when it came to his career, in their marriage she was always at the forefront of their rela1onship.”

Q: You undertook a big transformation to play Tina Moore. Were you apprehensive about this?

“I went through a massive transformation to play Tina. The colourist, Vernon Deysel, did a great job with changing the colour of my hair.

“I was apprehensive at ﬁrst but I wanted to embrace the character fully. A lot of actors make dramatic changes to their appearance for the characters they are playing. I thought this was a great role and I wanted to give everything to it.”

Q: To the outside world the lives of Tina and Bobby seemed ﬂawless but as a couple they faced a lot of personal challenges. What does this story tell the audience?

“I think a lot of their hardships bought them closer together. They were together for over 20 years and Tina was willing to work at their marriage even after it broke down. There was still a lot of respect there and I think there was still a lot of love between them.

“Tina wanted to be his wife and look after him. Even at the end Tina says she doesn’t blame him, and to me that just shows her strength of character more than anything.”

Episode One of Tina And Bobby is available now on the ITV Hub and episode two will be shown on Friday at 9pm on ITV.